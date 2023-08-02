In A Minute Cafe, run by local chef Steven Wilson, offers a rich menu with a blend of seafood and soul cuisines in Largo Town Center.

While his restaurant has delicious menu options at reasonable prices, one thing Chef Wilson always emphasizes is his respect for the community he serves and the service he gives to all his patrons. For example, he has hooks to hang personal belongings in the front area and a couch near the bathroom area to give added comfort to guests.

Then there’s the food.

From appetizers to a mouth-watering menu full of scrumptious entree options to private dinners and specials, there’s a wealth of food offerings at In a Minute.

For National Chicken Wing Day on July 29, Chef Wilson created a special that included an order of six Hennessy wings and seasoned fries from Chef Wilson.

The Crab Cake Combo, consisting of a six-ounce crab cake, six wings and crab fries, is $25 and a perfect portion for a dining duo.

No soul food is complete without dessert offerings: carrot, chocolate, or red velvet cakes are all offered in small slices.

“If you’re a salmon lover you have to try the Bourbon Grilled Salmon Sandwich on a toasted brioche bun. It’s a cafe favorite,” said Chef Wilson. “And of course, you can’t pass up ‘Fish Fry Fridays’ — a generous portion of fried whiting with your choice of any Southern side dish such as macaroni and cheese, yams, cole slaw or hushpuppies.”

The Sunday brunch menu, soon to be added to the cafe, will include chicken and waffles, fish and cheddar grits, a waffle platter and a la carte offerings of breakfast staples. Beyond the food, the cafe also hosts gatherings and private dinners with a tantalizing appetizer menu.

The Cafe even offers a Black-owned water brand, Quora Alkaline water. Quora is run by former Maryland Black Caucus Chairman Darryl Barnes, who is working as a lobbyist around the state with a focus on improving procurement practices.

“I chose Largo because I like the diverse clientele,” said Chef Wilson about the benefits of his current location. “We get customers from out of town that come to visit loved ones at the New Medical Center Hospital. We get customers from the county government offices. We also get those who live in the community. The biggest bonus is my cafe is close to all my catering accounts like UPS, Kaiser Permanente and central to most of the local public schools.”

His crab cake sandwich is his most popular offering, and its recommended for lovers of gourmet soul food. Visitors from Brooklyn, New York admired the fare’s unique flavors, praising the crab cake sandwich, in particular.

“Your crab cake sandwich is the best,” they declared.