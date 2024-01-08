The Atlas Performing Arts Center, located on H Street in northeast D.C., will bring the 15th annual Intersections Festival to the city from Feb. 3-March 23.

Thirty-four performances will occur over the festival in story (theater), movement (dance), and sound (music). Returning to the festival in the story is Vincent Stovall in “The Truth According to Uncle Vinny.” Uncle Vinny is unapologetic about his feelings on family, culture, and life.

Local drag queen favorite Tara Hoot joins the festival this year for an evening of stories, songs and campy kindness. A curated talk-back with the artist will take place after each performance.

For more information, go to atlasarts.org.