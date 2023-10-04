Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey is proud to announce the launch of its “New Beginnings: Make It Count initiative for 2023,” a business grant competition exclusively aimed at supporting Black-owned businesses in the Washington, D.C., and Richmond, Virginia, areas.

Building upon the success of the competition’s inaugural year in 2021, this year’s iteration continues to empower local small business owners during challenging economic times. Ben Osei, Jack Daniel’s Marketing Manager, expressed enthusiasm about the expansion of the initiative, saying “It’s thrilling to kick off the fourth cycle of New Beginnings: Make it Count.”

“These grants are a means to assist Black-owned businesses that make an extraordinary impact in our communities,” Osei said.

In this year’s competition, Jack Daniel’s has committed to awarding six deserving Black-owned businesses, with recipients from each of the two areas, each receiving a $10,000 (first place), $5,000 (2nd place) business grant. To be eligible, businesses must be Black-owned. Winners will be announced during networking events scheduled for Oct. 17, Washington, D.C. and Oct. 19 in Richmond, Virginia.

The grant application is available. For official grant rules and to apply in the D.C. area, please visit kysdc.com. Grant application entries must be received by Oct. 9 at noon EST.