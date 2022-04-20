The governments of Jamaica and Rwanda have begun the process of strengthening their relationship, including greater social and economic ties that are beneficial to the people of both countries.

During a three-day state visit to Jamaica on April 13-15, His Excellency Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda, participated in a “Think Jamaica 2022 – Government to Government and Civil Society Dialogue,” during which he said his presence in Jamaica was indicative of the partnership between the nations.

“I suppose we have to work on certain things but I think the more we get together, the government officials from both sides will put a working program in place,” Kagame said.

The Think Jamaica session was held at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston on April 15 and formed part of the activities for the three-day state visit of Kagame, the first Rwandan Head of State to visit Jamaica.

The three-day state visit by the president coincides with Jamaica’s 60th anniversary of independence which is being celebrated throughout the entire year.

Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness said collaboration in areas such as science and engineering is critical in accelerating Jamaica’s thrust to create a digital society.

“And so, a part of what we will be seeing as the short term, what we discussed, is how we can accelerate our own digital process in line with what Rwanda is doing so that, for example, we can collaborate on science and engineering, which are two gaps in our society,” Holness said. “But we have similar problems, similar outlooks, we relate to each other as equals and we can find our own solutions,” he said.

Jamaica and Rwanda entered diplomatic relations on November 6, 1998.

SOURCE: Jamaica Information Services (JIS)