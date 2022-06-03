Janney Elementary School in northwest Washington will no longer be used as an early voting center for the city’s June 21 primary, the D.C. Board of Elections announced Thursday.

Election officials based their decision partly on the layout of the school, which has a single entrance for voters, faculty and students. With no way to separate voters from students who are attending classes during the early voting period, officials opted against using the school, though it will be a voting precinct on the day of the primary.

Early voting for the primary starts next Friday and lasts until June 19. During the early voting period, residents can cast their ballot at any of the 39 centers throughout the District set up for that purpose.

Officials said voters may return mail-in ballots at any vote center and mail ballot drop box in the city or utilize the U.S. Postal Service. Voters who might have gone to Janney for the early voting period are encouraged to put their ballot in the nearby mail drop box located in front of the Tenley branch of the D.C. Public Library.