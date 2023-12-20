Actor Jonathan Majors, known for his standout roles in films such as “Creed III” and his casting in the Marvel Universe, was recently found guilty of domestic harassment and assault. Marvel has since dropped Majors from their project. Supporters of Majors believe he should get a second chance like many of his peers. What are your thoughts?

Kristi Merriweather, Atlanta

It’s up to him and how he chooses to take accountability for his actions from now on. If he continues to pretend that he’s an innocent victim, then he will go the way of Jussie Smollett’s non-existent acting career.

Beverly Smithson, Westchester, N.Y.

He already got dropped by Marvel. I think in time he will bounce back, but no time soon.

Michael Tyler, Chicago

The disparities and inequities that have been and remain the evidence and application of double standards would suggest not. I’m all for accountability, but the question posed speaks more to the heavy weight of perspective on the sensitive scale of redemption.

Opal Comfort, Miami

Chris Brown seems to be doing fine after he assaulted Rihanna. The question should be, will this actor receive help for his issue?

Richard Brown, Washington, D.C.

In America, being found guilty does not mean that you are guilty. It’s been proven over and over again, and we all saw the tapes on the internet. How they convicted him of even one count amazes me, but I digress. He’s been convicted. I hope he can turn it around.

Compiled by Sarafina Wright