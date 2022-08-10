Legendary baller Michael Jordan’s Jordan Brand and Howard University are launching a 20-year partnership. The public will have the chance to see the official debut at Howard’s Game Zero on August 27th, when the new football uniforms will be unveiled.

The iconic Jumpman logo will be part of the Bison attire for all the university’s sport teams, except for the golfers. They’ve got an unrelated deal with Golden State Warriors Steph Curry for their equipment and apparel.

The new agreement, according to the Jordan Brand, is an exciting opportunity to build upon the legacy and influence of the learning institution dubbed “The Mecca.” THe Jordan Brand announcement celebrating the connection praised Howard as “one of the most esteemed” Historically Black Colleges and Universities explaining, “This partnership with Howard is not only an investment in the organization, it is an investment in Black futures, inspired by basketball culture.”

The partnership teased that simply having student athletes wear the new gear isn’t the only part of this new alliance. The Jordan Brand promises the company is looking forward to helping Howard continue to inspire and innovate across the diaspora saying, “We’re excited for the future of the Howard University athletics program, and for how together, we can amplify the influence of HBCU’s on collegiate sports and continue to impact culture globally.”