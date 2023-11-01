The Keeping It Cool Grant Program, funded by The Morningstar Foundation, will provide $425,000 in grants ranging from $10,000 to $50,000 to support cold storage infrastructure and equipment needs of food businesses and nonprofits providing food-related goods and services in the Washington, D.C., region.

Eligible locations include Arlington, Alexandria, and Fairfax County in Virginia; Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties in Maryland; and the District.

The program is designed for businesses with budgets of less than $1.5 million. The businesses must grow, process, sell and/or distribute healthy food in low-income, low-access food areas.

There will be a webinar explaining the program on Nov. 2 from 5-6 p.m. EST. The application deadline is Nov. 10.

For more information, contact Alison Powers, Director of Economic Opportunities, Capital Impact Partners at apowers@capitalimpact.org, 703-647-2369.