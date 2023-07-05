What is the Supreme Court doing to our nation? It seems the clock is rolling back on all of our rights one by one. Every minority group in this country is seeing their existence stepped on by these people who have way too much power if you ask me. All I’ll say is elections matter.

Tony Sellers

Washington, D.C.

Anxiety Screenings Needed

I totally agree with the recommendations that American adults should be screened for anxiety. It’s a shame that so many people are walking around with mental and behavioral disorders but don’t have access to information and resources to help their situation improve. It’s true then and now: The people perish for lack of knowledge.

Maureen Corbett

Laurel, Md.