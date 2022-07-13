The reproductive health rights marches and protests are paying off. President Biden issued an executive order extending abortion protections despite the attack on women’s rights. Let’s all continue to work together.

Tedundè Kamara

Laurel, Md.

WI is Must-Watch TV

I just wanted to shout out The Washington Informer News TV! I don’t always catch the shows live, but I love going back to YouTube and listening to the valuable information each week. I make sure to keep my pen and paper handy. Keep up the excellent work.

Sally Blakes

Washington, D.C.