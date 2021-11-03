Letters to the Editor

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Garvey’s Shining Legacy

**FILE** Dr. Julius Garvey (Roy Lewis/The Washington Informer)
I support Dr. Julius Garvey’s campaign to pardon his father, the great leader Marcus Garvey. However, I will say no matter if it comes or not, it doesn’t change who and what Garvey stood for and his impact on Africans everywhere.

Yemi Fields
Washington, D.C.

Time for the City to Step Up

I would like to know, why there are four drug treatment programs on Good Hope Road SE? This street is lined with drug-addicted, homeless, and indigent people. I am an elderly person afraid to come out of my home. This ward and homeowners deserve to live on a street that is not a targeted crime area. I want this area to be spotlighted and addressed by the city council, mayor and police!

Dee Jackson
Washington, D.C.

