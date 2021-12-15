Bob Dole
**FILE** Bob Dole (Kevin Rofidal via Wikimedia Commons)

I embarrassingly never knew about Bob Dole, the former senator who recently passed away. It’s a shame because I like to stay abreast of certain things, but that’s what newspapers are for: to inform. He certainly lived a life worth telling a story. While I’m certain he had his flaws, he should be remembered as an American hero. 

Beverly Turton

Laurel, Md.

Good for Your Health

The Health Supplement was amazing, per usual. I’m grateful that The Washington Informer provides such helpful information to our community. I truly believe almost all of our “problems” can be solved by reading; books, magazines, poetry and newspapers. 

Delilah Cambridge

Washington, D.C.

