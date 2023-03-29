Congratulations to Lesly Hernandez for winning the Prince George’s County Spelling Bee. It’s so lovely to see kids are still able to participate in these kinds of activities that significantly help with their development.

Rose P. Hartman

Washington, D.C.

Time to Clean House in D.C.

There seems to be a lot of turmoil in D.C. politics at the moment. I’m hoping we can get the bad actors out and not make a show out of it. Because there are politicians from around the country advocating for D.C. to be under federal rule. As a District, we need to focus and put our resources toward keeping our rights, not lengthy investigations.

Melinda Phines

Washington, D.C.