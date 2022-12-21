I’m so happy and thankful Brittney Griner is home. I know she is grateful to be back in time for Christmas. May everyone count their blessings this holiday season.

Marilyn Adams

Washington, D.C.

Honor the Mayor for Life

I support community leaders advocating to change the name of Good Hope Road to Marion Barry Avenue. I know this has been an ongoing effort formally since 2019 and I’m hoping Trayon White’s and others’ efforts will pay off. In my opinion, no other D.C. politician is as deserving as Barry.

Amanda Hawkins

Washington, D.C.