In a new documentary about Little Richard premiering June 2 on PBS “American Masters,” friends and musicians embrace the super-talented artist’s contribution to rock ‘n’ roll.

“Little Richard: The King and Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll” is based on 1985 footage of conversations with the star while he was driven around Los Angeles. Looking good without makeup and over-the-top hair, the footage is from a period when the musician took a break from the business.

Throughout the film, comments from former bandmates, friends and award-winning artists confirm everything the king and queen of rock and roll said as he joked about himself.

Coming from a family of 12 children, the film shows the musician and composer as upbeat and fiercely loyal to his siblings, bringing all of them to live in his Los Angeles home.

Richard also explains how he forgave his father after a harsh beating he received at age 14 because of who he was.

“At age 10, I knew I was different,” Richard said.

Richard’s music style was prompted by what he heard from gospel singers like Mahalia Jackson, Sister Rosetta Tharpe and The Clara Ward Singers. He just changed those church rhythms and added his high-pitched yelps to create a vibe that drove audiences wild.

“Little Richard: the King and Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll” goes beyond his music to show why Richard is so beloved. Ringo Starr said it best: “Rock ‘n’ roll became a force, and Little Richard was always leading it.”