Recently, Good Hope Road in Southeast was renamed after former mayor Marion Barry, who served for four terms in Washington, to much fanfare and celebration. Celebrities, local politicians, and community members alike attended the event to celebrate Barry’s “Mayor for Life” legacy. What are your thoughts?

Adrienne Burrows, Washington, D.C.

It was a wonderful event! Everything about it was in the spirit and essence of Marion Barry!

Jennifer Goodwin, Washington, D.C.

I was at the event, and it was awesome — salute to Marion Barry Avenue in Southeast.

Warren Green, Washington, D.C.

It is much deserved. He did much for many. Thanks, Marion, for all you did for me.

Rosalind Edwards, Washington, D.C.

I am so grateful to see and thankful for all that had a part in renaming Good Hope Road to reflect the impact he had on us here in D.C.

Venice Adams, Washington, D.C.

He was the best mayor. He wasn’t perfect, but he looked after his people, especially the elderly. Rest in peace.