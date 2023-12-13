With germs spreading far and wide this winter, part of keeping students healthy during the holiday season involves providing them nutrients that can boost their immune systems.

Unfortunately, thousands of District children live in food deserts where they might not be able to access leafy greens, fresh fruits, and other foods stocked with vitamins and minerals.

To help families facing this dilemma, Martha’s Table continues to operate its two grocery distribution programs — the Joyful Food Market at District schools and a lobby market at its Columbia Heights and Elvans Road SE locations.

Once a month, students at more than 50 elementary, middle and high schools across Ward 7 and 8 can participate in the Joyful Food Market. Since 2015, Martha’s Table, in partnership with Capital Area Food Bank and the D.C. Department of Health has provided community food distribution and education to hundreds of young people as they leave school.

During the Joyful Food Market, Martha’s Table team members provide students with a package of food items along with information about meals that can be prepared. Young people and their families can also watch live food preparation demonstrations and taste food samples. They have the option of taking home, along with their package of fresh produce, information about resources and accessing SNAP/TANF and WIC benefits.

Day in and day out, thousands of people frequent Martha’s Table’s lobby market at Elvans Road in Southeast, D.C. and Columbia Heights in Northwest, D.C. Patrons visiting these locations during the week can access fruits, vegetables and pantry items.

Just like the Joyful Food Market, the lobby market provides ample opportunity for education about healthy recipes.

Douglas Ireland, chief program officer at Martha’s Table, said Martha’s Table at the Commons, located on Elvans Road SE, records at least 1500 weekly visits from community members who frequent the lobby market, sometimes before or after participating in other programming taking place in the facility.

Ireland told The Informer about plans in the works to reach more District schools, and expand upon food samples and food preparation demonstrations. He said that’s where he sees Martha’s Table having the great impact.

“We know that providing healthy nutritious food helps children in their development and ability to concentrate. It’s important to provide balanced diets,” Ireland said. “ If children can taste something and see that it’s delicious, then you can create interest in the [food] items. We’re making healthy food approachable, explaining items to them that they haven’t tried or tasted.”