On Nov. 17-18th, the Maryland Black Caucus Foundation hosted its 28th Annual Legislative Black Caucus Weekend. Coalescing under the theme of Building an Equitable Maryland Together, the weekend included free workshops to engage citizens, elected officials, and business leaders on a Black policy agenda for moving Maryland forward.

From left: Del. Jheanelle Wilkins, chair, Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland; Peter Smith, chair, Anna Arundel County Council; and Dr. Zina C. Pierre, president, Maryland Black Caucus Foundation

“The Maryland Legislative Black Caucus works tirelessly to elevate the concerns of Black Marylanders in the halls of Annapolis. As we continue efforts to build a more equitable Maryland, our legislative weekend could not be timelier,” said Delegate Jheanelle Wilkins, chair of the Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland. “The Legislative Black Caucus Weekend offered an opportunity for leaders to come together and influence policies to bring Maryland closer to our nation’s promise of equal rights.”

Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller moderated Business over Breakfast that featured insight from Comptroller Brooke Lierman, Commerce Secretary Kevin Anderson, and Assistant Secretary for the Maryland Department of Transportation Tony Bridges. In addition, the weekend offered free virtual workshops on procurement opportunity, behavioral health, social determinants of health, role of HBCUs, equitable housing, the cannabis economy, and environmental justice.

The Saturday evening Gala Dinner Experience honored members for their legislative service in Annapolis. Some of those recipients included Sen. Melony G. Griffith, Del. Darryl Barnes, and Del. Antonio Bridges. In addition, Del. Stephanie Smith and Sen. Malcolm Augustine received the Delegate and Senator of the Year awards, respectively. Gov. Wes Moore was also in attendance.

The Black Caucus delivered much success for Marylanders last legislative session by pushing an aggressive agenda focused on building Black wealth, housing accessibility, affordable healthcare, and education equity. Working with colleagues, stakeholders, and leaders across the state, the Caucus helped establish the nation’s first Statewide Rental Assistance Voucher Program and increased requirements for notice of rent increases. They also helped create the Commission of Public Health to improve the delivery of health services, and increased HBCU funding for students entering the teaching profession. But despite this success, the Caucus plans to keep pushing.

As referenced in a Baltimore Sun commentary, “Maryland is primed to set an example for state legislative bodies that struggle to center racial equity as a primary lens for approaching policy solutions. Our caucus, notably one of the country’s largest minority delegations, is composed of members who understand the impact of structural racism on Black families…We have a moral obligation to take the lead. To be clear, no other state-level Black caucus is uniquely positioned for success like ours. Thanks to a political climate that includes capable municipal leaders, strong communication with our federal delegation, and a Governor and Speaker of the House who get it, our most aspirational policy agenda is entirely doable. And it would benefit national policymakers to take notice.”

In addition to the state officials who were honored, the following leaders were recognized at the Saturday evening gala: Tracey Arold Nixon (The Arnold Place), Pete Smith (AACC & Toys For Tots Central Maryland), Adrian Harpool (Adrian Harpool Associates), Wayne Rogers (Northeast MAGLEV), and Darius Stanton (former MBCF president).

The Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland was created in 1970 as the Maryland Legislative Black Caucus and adopted its present name in 2002. By drafting and sponsoring legislation to address constituent needs and by examining all bills that affect the Black populace, the Caucus acts as a legislative body on behalf of the black community. The Caucus also presents a Black perspective to the Legislature and advocates public policies that promote Black progress.