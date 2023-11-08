Gov. Moore Nominates Ulman for State Democratic Party Chair

Following the retirement of Maryland Democratic Party Chair Yvette Lewis, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D) has nominated former Howard County Executive Ken Ulman (D) for Chair and former Prince George’s Community College President Charlene Mickens-Dukes to serve as 1st Vice Chair. The election will be held on Nov. 18 at the IBEW Hall in Lanham.

“The governor couldn’t be more excited for the dynamic leadership Ken Ulman and Dr. Charlene Dukes will bring to the Maryland Democratic Party,” said a Moore campaign spokesperson. “His north star in this choice was a commitment to service, passion for Maryland, and a track record of strong leadership that will both ignite and expand our Democratic base across the state for races up and down the ballot. Ken Ulman and Dr. Dukes are leaders who embody all those qualities, and that’s why he’s recommended them.”

Traditionally, the Governor’s choice for Maryland Democratic Party Chair has been successfully nominated. Everett Browning, the former First Vice Chair, ascended to the Chair position following Lewis’ retirement. It is not currently known if Browning plans to file for either of the vacant positions.

Ed Crizer, a progressive Democrat from Baltimore County, announced last week that he plans to file for the position.

Congressman Trone, one of the two leading candidates in the U.S. Senate primary, announced that he will oppose Ulman for the position, citing Ulman’s “cozy relationships with real estate developers and special interests.” Our Revolution Howard County has also come out against Ulman’s nomination.

County Council Passes Bill Requiring Cameras At Apartment Complexes

Last week, the Prince George’s County Council passed a bill requiring surveillance cameras at apartment complexes and senior communities.

While a previous iteration of the bill included security guards at senior buildings, that was not included in the legislation.

When asked about the costs of implementing the program, Council Vice President Wala Blegay (D– District 6) said. “We’re always concerned about that. But the reality is that a working camera in this day and time should not be a burden. If we can go to houses in our community where Ring cameras are almost in every house, there’s no reason why apartment complexes shouldn’t be able to do the same.”

Representatives of the real estate industry are concerned about the bill, noting that the costs of installing and maintaining these security measures.

The Apartment and Office Building Association of Metropolitan Washington (AOBA) said while its members understand the need to address crime in apartment buildings, the cameras are more for assisting police in investigations, not stopping crime.

“The value of these devices in deterring crime is extremely limited and they cannot physically prevent attempts to commit criminal acts,” said Alex Rossello, AOBA’s director of Policy Communications.

Rossello offered alternative ideas.

“Increasing police presence, especially in high crime areas, along with working the state’s attorney to prosecute criminal offenses is one option to address the spike in criminal activity,” Rossello continued. “However, policymakers and elected officials should also increase engagement with the community on the topic of public safety to determine why certain crimes are spiking and determine other potential approaches to couple with increased police presence and enforcement.”

New Slate of NAACP Leaders Elected to State Leadership Posts

A slate including Baltimore City NAACP President Dr. Kobi Little has been elected to lead the Maryland NAACP.

Little won with 55% of the vote in a three-way leadership contest.

“Even with all of the progress that has been made in Maryland, there are still very real threats to freedom, justice, equity and democracy,” said Little, adding he is honored to take on the new role. “The NAACP Maryland State Conference must rise to the occasion and lead on voting rights, inclusive economic development, environmental and climate justice, equitable and trauma informed education, fair and affordable housing, decarceration, violence reduction and so many other issues.”

Read more on washingtoninformer.com.

The list of elected leaders includes:

President – Reverend Kobi Little (Baltimore City)

1st Vice President – Faith Blackburne-Proctor (Montgomery County)

2nd Vice President – Dr. Danita Tolson (Baltimore County)

3rd Vice President – Tifani Fisher (Allegany County)

Treasurer – Joshua Harris (Baltimore City)

Assistant Treasurer – Shawnna Stringfellow (Garrett County)

Secretary – Betty Johnson (Cecil County)

Assistant Secretary – NaShona Kess, Esq. (Baltimore City)

At-Large – Vicki Jones (Harford County)

At-Large – Cherri Branson, Esq. (Montgomery County)

At-Large – Edward Lee (Wicomico County)

At-Large – Pamela Cousins (Calvert County)

At-Large – Vernon Ricks (Montgomery County)

Maryland State Conference Youth and College Division Officers