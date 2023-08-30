Gov. Wes Moore Warns Local Leaders to Prepare For Tight Budgets

During the Maryland Association of Counties’ summer conference on Aug. 19, Gov. Wes Moore (D) told assembled leaders from across the state to prepare for tougher-than-expected financial times.

“It’s going to take the discipline of elected officials at the state and the local government…and yes, it is going to take the discipline of the governor. As much as I want to say ‘yes,’ you’re going to hear some ‘no’s,’” Moore said at the conference’s closing address in Ocean City.

It is unknown if Moore will reduce spending on local projects, trim the general budget or raise taxes in order to keep the state’s required balance.

The 2025 budget was originally projected at a $232 million surplus; it is now expected to be at a $418 million deficit. Top administration officials point to reductions in revenue as the primary reason for the budgetary shortfall.

Towson Withdraws Business Analytics Doctoral Proposal

Towson University has chosen to pause a doctoral program proposal after Morgan State University officials viewed it as duplicative of the HBCU’s existing program.

Towson’s decision to pause comes after the Maryland Higher Education Commission (MHEC) approved the proposal. However, the MHEC vote to approve the proposal was viewed as null by the Attorney General’s Office because less than half of the board members voted in favor of the proposal.

The concerns about degree duplication raised by Morgan State President David Wilson largely stem from the $577 million HBCU lawsuit, which he argued was intended to end practices that disadvantage Maryland’s four HBCUs.

Towson spokesperson Sean Welsh said the university would continue working to follow the guidelines outlined by MHEC, but denied that TU’s program duplicated Morgan State’s.

“The finding of this administrative error on MHEC’s part does not indicate that TU’s STEM-based Business Analytics Ph.D. program — capped at six students annually — is in any way duplicative of any other program, nor does it have any impact upon the merits for the program’s approval,” Welsh said.

Morgan State’s president said the university is looking forward to “moving beyond,” the challenges with Towson, and focusing on the institution’s more than 140 academic degree programs.

“Morgan is moving forward, unfettered, on the path to very high research university status, dedicated to examining many of the intractable challenges of our day and committed to providing research-based solutions that will benefit our city, state and nation,” Wilson said.

Maryland 529 College Savings Program Receives System Update

Maryland’s 529 college savings program no longer relies on manual tabulation as of Aug. 21. Accrued earnings and access to full benefits should now be available for account holders through the online account portal, thanks to an update to the Prepaid College Trust’s automated record-keeping system.

Many 529 account holders reported issues earlier this year in accessing their earnings as well as wide discrepancies between their expected savings and what they had actually saved.

“It was one of my top priorities to ensure that this updated system was delivered in a timely and accurate manner,” said Maryland Treasurer Dereck Davis. “While it’s been a long road for account holders, I am confident we are on the right path to providing account holders and their beneficiaries with the certainty they deserve.”

Davis sought increased minority business participation in a $17 million tobacco cessation project during a BPW hearing. MBE participation on that contract nearly tripled to 18% following a new vote,

Anyone with general inquiries and concerns about the program can email the Treasurer’s office.

Hoyer Hosts 21st Annual Women’s Equality Day Luncheon

Leaders in politics and business gathered for Rep. Steny Hoyer’s (D- Maryland) annual Women’s Equality Day Luncheon where people fellowshipped, networked, took photos and listened to the congressman’s emphasis on supporting women.

State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy (D) gave the welcoming remarks at the luncheon. She praised the women for being bold, brilliant and beautiful and thanked Hoyer for holding the annual event to “recognize the power and beauty that lies” in all women.

Congressman Hoyer began by acknowledging the harmful impact the Supreme Court’s ruling on abortion has had on women’s rights across the nation.

“Last summer, the Supreme Court’s radical and misguided ruling in Dobbs vs. Jackson, undid decades, as a matter of fact, a half a century of progress towards gender equality and personal freedom,” he said to the crowd. “In an instant, the court erased the 50-year-old precedent of upholding a Woman’s constitutional right to make her own health decisions. The Dobbs decision caused millions and millions of people to feel uncertain, fear, anger, apprehension for themselves and their families…but it also strengthens our resolve.”

The congressman also offered a call to action.

“I hope every one of you here thinks that this is a personal responsibility that you have to make sure that your sisters are as free as your brothers,” he said. “We have seen the extreme campaign to curtail women’s rights backfire time and time again over the past year.”

Hoyer spoke about some of the legislative victories he assisted, including the American Rescue Plan and the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, but insisted there was more work to do. He also effusively thanked U.S. Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young for the work she does to assist him on the Hill.

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (D) and Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller (D) were also in attendance at the luncheon. Hoyer, who has already endorsed Alsobrooks, made a note during his remarks to remind attendees that he was supporting her Senate run.

Footage of Congressman Hoyer’s remarks is available here.