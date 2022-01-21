**FILE** Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (right) and wife Yumi stand on the tarmac at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport to welcome a Korean Air passenger plane delivering 500,000 coronavirus tests from South Korea in April 2020. (Courtesy of Governor's Office)

One month after Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan contracted the coronavirus, first lady Yumi Hogan has also tested positive.

“As part of our weekly testing regimen, the First Lady tested positive for COVID-19,” the governor tweeted Thursday. “Having been vaccinated and boosted, she is only experiencing mild symptoms. She will quarantine at Government House. I received negative rapid and PCR tests.”

“We want to again take this opportunity to urge Marylanders to get boosted for maximum protection against the Omicron variant,” Hogan tweeted.

The governor, who announced his own bout with COVID-19 late last month, has been an outspoken advocate of vaccines and mask-wearing throughout the pandemic.

