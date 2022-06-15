Several Maryland gubernatorial candidates reported at least six-figure campaign war chests ahead of the primary election with early voting set to begin July 7.

Several of the top Democratic candidates released television and radio ads in the D.C. and Baltimore area markets, especially to garner the attention of voters in Prince George’s County, which has the most registered Democrats in the state.

According to the latest round of campaign reports filed late Tuesday, Democrat and author Wes Moore reported $1.7 million in this campaign cycle. Along with almost $351,254 from his running mate, former Del. Aruna Miller of Montgomery County, the campaign’s total stacks at $2.1 million, the most in the field.

Also on Tuesday, Moore held a virtual fundraiser with Oprah Winfrey, who interviewed Moore more than 10 years ago when he released his book, “The Other Wes Moore.”

Nearly 300 participants joined on the Zoom link including Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, who tweeted, “You can definitely feel the momentum on the campaign trail!”

Meanwhile, Democratic and state Comptroller Peter Franchot reported $1.6 million cash on hand about five weeks before the July 19 primary.

A Baltimore Sun/University of Baltimore poll showed Franchot ahead with 20% of likely Democratic voters to choose him and lieutenant governor candidate, Monique Anderson-Walker, a former Prince George’s County Council member. However, about one-third of those surveyed remained undecided.

Another fellow Democrat, former nonprofit executive Jon Baron, reported the same amount with the majority from a loan.

The latest campaign ad features Baron riding in place on a two-seat bicycle with his running mate, Natalie Williams of Bowie. The main point: for the state to stop “rolling out unproven government programs.”

The campaign of former state and U.S. Labor Secretary Tom Perez and former Baltimore City Council member Shannon Sneed reported about $1.1 million cash on hand.

Perez has garnered endorsements from lawmakers such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and state Sen. Joanne C. Benson (D-District 24) and several union organizations including Maryland State and D.C. AFL-CIO.

Former Maryland Attorney General Doug Gansler and running mate, former Hyattsville Mayor Candace Hollingsworth, reported more than $1 million cash on hand, with about $800,000 coming from a personal loan.

Gansler continues to stress being the only candidate with experience to combat crime and support local police, with plans to hire 1,000 more police officers statewide, provide additional training in de-escalation tactics and fund school resource officers in schools.

“This election is about crime and criminal justice,” Gansler said in a statement. “If we nominate a Democrat with no experience fighting crime, we will lose yet another election to the Republicans this fall.”

Former U.S. Education Secretary John King Jr. and running mate Michelle Siri reported more than $800,000 cash on hand. The campaign raised more than $300,000 in the past two weeks, according to the campaign, with recent endorsements from the Sierra Club of Maryland and Pro-Choice Maryland Action.

The remaining Democratic candidates have less than $21,000 such as former Obama administration official Ashwani Jain with $20,775 cash on hand.

Jerome Segal, a retired research scholar and professor at the University of Maryland in College Park, reported less than $5,000.

Perennial candidate Ralph Jaffe filed an affidavit to report the campaign raised less than $1,000.

Former Prince George’s County Executive Rushern L. Baker III dropped out of the Democratic primary race with nearly $12,000 cash on hand.

On the Republican side, former state Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz easily outraised her other three opponents with almost $785,000 cash on hand with her running mate, Jeff Woolford, a lieutenant colonel in the Maryland Air National Guard who resides in Carroll County.

Schulz received the endorsement of Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, whose term expires in January.

Republican candidate Del. Daniel Cox, who represents portions of Carroll and Frederick counties and endorsed by former President Donald Trump, reported $150,000. Along with $33,712 from his running mate Gordana Schifanelli, an attorney from Queen Anne’s County, their campaign’s total sits at nearly $184,000.

Perennial candidate and former state Del. Robin Ficker of Montgomery County placed a loan on his campaign in January at $1.1 million. As of Tuesday, he filed a report with $326,890 cash on hand.

As of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, no campaign reports had been filed with the state Board of Elections for Republican Joe Werner of Baltimore County.