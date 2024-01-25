Maryland Gov. Wes Moore visited two sites in Prince George’s County with a focus on housing.

The governor on Wednesday went to Hospital Hill, a redevelopment project in Cheverly, and toured the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development in Lanham. He was joined by state Department of Housing and Community Development Secretary Jake Day and agency employees during the tour.

“I want to thank Secretary Jake Day and their employees at the Department of Housing and Community Development for their dedication to making Maryland more affordable and developing deep connections and delivering on investments within our communities to help them thrive and our economy grow,” Moore said. “To build a stronger economy and give more Maryland families a fair shot at success, we must address the housing crisis head-on and build a stable housing market that drives long-term economic growth. Our housing legislative package goes to the heart of this issue, and we will work in partnership with the Department of Housing and Community Development and the Maryland General Assembly to pass this legislation.”

The governor announced a $7.5 million in State Revitalization Program funding to Hospital Hill in the Moore-Miller administration’s FY 25 proposed budget. When completed, the Hospital Hill redevelopment project will span 26 acres and more than 1,000 housing units, including 40,000 square feet of retail and entertainment options, a public square, and space for a grocery store, a dog park, and a new hotel.

The governor’s proposed capital budget also reflects an increase of $115 million in fiscal year 2025 for priority housing and community development investments.