The Kennedy Center audience could not get enough of a stupendous evening of music from Maxwell and the National Symphony Orchestra (NSO). A four-night, sold-out residency gave the singer’s adoring fans what they wanted and more as the evening opened with the hit “Bad Habits.” Known for amorous lyrics, Maxwell then moved to “Fortunate” and “Lifetime.”

NSO Principal Pops Conductor Steven Reineke and Maxwell enjoyed working together during Maxwell’s sold-out, four-night residency at the Kennedy Center. (Courtesy of Derek Baker)

I have always enjoyed how Maxwell arranges his setlist because he doesn’t make you wait. He respectfully understands what his fans desire.

Before singing “Embrya,” Maxwell jokingly acknowledged that the album was not a big seller, but he had a vision. It felt as if he wanted to give the audience a second chance to understand his direction.

Then Maxwell referenced the movie “Love Jones,” which is widely considered one of the best contemporary Black love relationship movies on film. Those who know the real deal recall that the first big hit for Maxwell was a remix of “Sumthin’ Sumthin’” on the “Love Jones” soundtrack.

The Talent Behind the Talent

The full Maxwell experience at the Kennedy Center included award-winning and chart-topping arrangers Tim Davies and Derrick Hodge. Davies has worked on many film scores and musical talents such as Kendrick Lamar, Ledisi, Common, and Kenneth ‘Babyface’ Edmonds. Hodge, a two-time Grammy winner, has arranged and conducted the orchestra for the National Juneteenth Celebration at the Hollywood Bowl, the 94th Academy Awards, the Super Bowl LVI “Lift Every Voice” performance, as well as Jeezy’s Thug Motivation 101 performance with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.

He has gained recognition in jazz circles through his work with Terence Blanchard, Donald Byrd, Mulgrew Miller, and Bootsie Barnes.

NSO Can Play for Anyone

The connector for all of the talent behind Maxwell’s residency was the NSO under the direction of Principal Pops Conductor Steven Reineke.

Reineke is regarded as one of the top pops conductors in North America. His work with NSO has included Common, Kendrick Lamar, Nas, Ne-Yo, Barry Manilow, Cynthia Erivo, India.Arie, Sutton Foster, Ben Rector, Cody Fry, and Ben Folds, “What’s Going Now,” a reflection on Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On” album, and “Rent the Concert,” among others.

A wild moment during Maxwell’s set was when he began singing “Always and Forever,” the hit from the group Heatwave. Everyone in the audience knew the words, so there was a huge sing-along.

Wrapping up his 16 songs in Maxwell’s setlist, he went to a guaranteed Maxwell crowd-pleaser, “Ascension (Don’t Ever Wonder).” Here again, the audience knew all the words.

I felt Maxwell’s fans enjoyed that even though the audience knew the words, he continued to deliver his voice to the audience. None of that from the stage where the talent points the mic to us, “You know the words!”

Maxwell respects his followers, which is why he can sell out four nights at the Kennedy Center.