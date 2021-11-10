PoliticsWilliam J. Ford

Md. Legislature to Hold Special Session on Dec. 6 to Review Congressional Map

Photo of William J. Ford – Washington Informer Staff Writer William J. Ford – Washington Informer Staff Writer Follow on Twitter Send an email November 10, 2021
0 316 2 minutes read
A proposed congressional map drawn by an independent, nonpartisan group appointed by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is seen here. Hogan signed an order for the Maryland General Assembly to hold a special session on Dec. 6 to review and approve a new congressional map. (Courtesy of Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission)
A proposed congressional map drawn by an independent, nonpartisan group appointed by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is seen here. Hogan signed an order for the Maryland General Assembly to hold a special session on Dec. 6 to review and approve a new congressional map. (Courtesy of Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission)

The Maryland General Assembly will hold a special session Dec. 6 to approve a new congressional map that currently has seven out of eight Democrats representing the state in Congress.

While lawmakers discuss whether to draw new boundaries, a nine-member panel appointed by Gov. Larry Hogan submitted proposed congressional and legislative maps Nov. 5, which it claims to be without partisan gerrymandering.

Hogan said it marked the first time since 1790 that the state has had a Republican governor in office during a redistricting cycle. He criticized how “political power brokers” have conducted the redistricting process behind closed doors “rigging the system to eliminate competition . . . ”

“This is exactly the kind of formula that leaves people to doubt whether their democracy is truly working for them which is why this time we want to make sure the people of Maryland are drawing the lines and not the politicians or the party bosses,” he said alongside some members of the state’s Citizens Redistricting Commission in Annapolis. “The citizens will actually get to pick their representatives.”

Retired judge Alexander Williams Jr., a registered Democrat from Prince George’s County who served on the commission, said more than 4,100 people logged onto four statewide and eight regional meetings held virtually. In addition, the commission reviewed 86 maps submitted by residents.

“We didn’t agree on everything but we came up with what we think would be reasonable maps that were transparent and independent and we think are fair,” he said. “We are truly proud of the accomplishment of the commission.”

The redistricting process conducted every 10 years remains based on U.S. Census data which reflects changes in the population. But some political insiders have viewed the state as one of the most gerrymandered states in the nation with limited GOP representation on Capitol Hill.

Rep. Andy Harris (R-Maryland) remains the sole GOP member in the federal delegation. And although his 1st district along the Eastern Shore remains heavily conservative, former Del. Heather Mizeur seeks the Democratic nomination to challenge Harris in next year’s general election.

RepresentUs, an anti-gerrymandering group, published a report in May and called this year’s cycle in Maryland “extreme.”

A nonprofit group called Fair Maps Maryland insists lawmakers review and accept the commission’s maps.

Hogan can submit the maps but the Democratic-controlled legislature doesn’t have to approve them.

A legislative advisory group led by House Speaker Adrienne Jones and Senate President Bill Ferguson continue to hold in-person and virtual meetings statewide.

Fellow Democrats on the group include Senate President Pro Tem Melony Griffith (D-District 25) of Upper Marlboro and House Majority Leader Eric Luedtke of Montgomery County.

The two Republicans in the group include House Majority Leader Jason Buckel of Allegany County and Senate Majority Leader Bryan Simonaire of Anne Arundel County.

Karl Aro, who has 32 years of redistricting experience and former executive director of the non-partisan Department of Legislative Services, will serve as the chair of the commission.

The advisory group released four proposed congressional maps Tuesday, Nov. 9 that seeks to redraw the state’s eight congressional districts.

Aro said in a statement the maps represent “a starting point for an approach that was grounded in testimony the commission heard.”

The group will hold a statewide session online to review the maps at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15 and a final redistricting meeting Thursday, Nov. 18 focusing on Harford and Cecil counties.

Locally, Prince George’s County Council will hold a public hearing Tuesday, Nov. 16 on two proposed redistricting maps and has until Nov. 30 to approve a formal map slated to remain in place until 2030.

Tags
Photo of William J. Ford – Washington Informer Staff Writer William J. Ford – Washington Informer Staff Writer Follow on Twitter Send an email November 10, 2021
0 316 2 minutes read
Photo of William J. Ford – Washington Informer Staff Writer

William J. Ford – Washington Informer Staff Writer

I decided I wanted to become a better writer while attending Bowie State University and figured that writing for the school newspaper would help. I’m not sure how much it helped, but I enjoyed it so much I decided to keep on doing it, which I still thoroughly enjoy 20 years later. If I weren’t a journalist, I would coach youth basketball. Actually, I still play basketball, or at least try to play, once a week. My kryptonite is peanut butter. What makes me happy – seeing my son and two godchildren grow up. On the other hand, a bad call made by an official during a football or basketball game makes me throw up my hands and scream. Favorite foods include pancakes and scrambled eggs which I could eat 24-7. The strangest thing that’s ever happened to me, or more accurately the most painful, was when I was hit by a car on Lancaster Avenue in Philadelphia. If I had the power or money to change the world, I’d make sure everyone had three meals a day. And while I don’t have a motto or favorite quote, I continue to laugh which keeps me from driving myself crazy. You can reach me several ways: Twitter @jabariwill, Instagram will_iam.ford2281 or e-mail, wford@washingtoninformer.com

Related Articles

Robert Thurston of College Park speaks during a Nov. 11 rally against a proposed redistricting plan offered by the Prince George's County Council. Six of the 10 council members approved a resolution last month to introduce preliminary maps for all nine council districts. (Anthony Tilghman/The Washington Informer)

Community Leaders Cry Foul Over Redistricting Proposal in Prince George’s Co.

November 12, 2021
U.S. Capitol Building

House Passes Historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal

November 10, 2021
Vice President Kamala Harris operates a robotic arm inside NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center's Robotics Operation Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, on Nov. 5. (Robert R. Roberts/The Washington Informer)

Kamala Harris Tours NASA Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt

November 10, 2021
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser seeks to be the city's first mayor since Marion S. Barry Jr. elected to three consecutive terms. (Shevry Lassiter/Washington Informer)

Mayor Bowser Seeks Third Term to Continue Quality-of-Life Agenda

November 10, 2021
Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Yes, I would like to receive emails from Washington Informer Newspaper. Sign me up!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Washington Informer Newspaper, 3117 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE, Washington, DC, 20032, http://www.washingtoninformer.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

© Copyright 2021, Washington Informer Newspaper. All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button

My News Matters to me - Washington Informer Donations

Be a Part of The Washington Informer Legacy

A donation of your choice empowers our journalists to continue the work to better inform, educate and empower you through technology and resources that you use.

Click Here Today to Support Black Press and be a part of the Legacy!

Subscribe today for free and be the first to have news and information delivered directly to your inbox.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Washington Informer Newspaper, 3117 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE, Washington, DC, 20032, http://www.washingtoninformer.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker