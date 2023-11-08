Melange Burger, previously known for its upscale ambiance and complex burgers, has made a triumphant return to the city’s culinary scene. The acclaimed burger joint has embraced a new identity as a smashburger haven under the thoughtful guidance of Chef Elias Taddesse.

Ethiopian-born and French-trained, Chef Taddesse is a Michelin-starred culinary innovator and a two-time restaurateur, making him a rising star in the Washington restaurant scene. His unique perspective and wealth of experience are evident in the transformation of Melange Burger.

With its new smashburger style, Melange Burger distinguishes itself in a city saturated with traditional burger joints. The smaller, pressed-down patties acquire a crispy, caramelized crust that delivers a satisfying crunch with every bite. This nuanced attention to texture is a testament to Chef Taddesse’s culinary prowess.

The transition from a full-service restaurant model to a carryout and delivery system has streamlined operations while maintaining the brand’s commitment to quality. True to its ethos, Melange Burger continues to bake its bread in-house, grind its meat on-site, and source ingredients locally.

The menu features a range of must-try items, with The McDowell (a play on “Coming to America” and Chef Taddesse’s take on a Big Mac) and The Oklahoma Onion burger taking center stage. Chef Taddesse adds his signature twist by topping the latter burger with green pickled tomatoes, a move that exemplifies his ability to elevate classic dishes with unique, unexpected elements.

However, the most impressive feat of Melange Burger’s transformation is its ability to offer premium, dry-aged beef at a price point that is both accessible and competitive. With burgers priced under $10, Melange Burger delivers a gourmet experience without the gourmet price tag.

Just steps from Shaw Metro, Melange Burger stands as a testament to Chef Taddesse’s innovative approach to fast food and his commitment to making high-quality meals accessible to a wider audience.

This is not just another burger joint; this is a culinary haven that has skillfully adapted to the demands of the modern food industry while preserving the spirit and integrity of the beloved Melange brand.