With guests dressed to the nines in 1920s and ’30s regalia — including sequins, fringe, pearls, suspenders and tuxedos — people celebrated prioritizing mental health and choosing joy at the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation’s “Bobo’s Joy Joint,” on Monday, Oct. 30.

Held at Planet Word in Northwest D.C., founder Taraji P. Henson and executive director Tracie Jade emphasized the importance of choosing joy as a mental health benefit.

“We’re just raising awareness around mental wellness through joy. It doesn’t always have to be a scary undertaking. It’s literally choosing to be there for yourself, to love on yourself, to take care of yourself, to listen to yourself,” said the organization’s founder, an Academy Award-nominated actress and D.C. native.

Joy – and spreading joy – has been a major component of the foundation’s programming throughout October.

“Bobo’s Joy Joint is a milestone celebration for an initiative called Joy Joints, that we’ve been running the whole month of October to celebrate a little bit of joy in your life each day. So we have people all over the world who are participating. Just a little bit of joy goes a long way,” said Tracie Jade.

In an event that transported attendees back a century, the shindig celebrated prioritizing one’s happiness and mental health, encouraged being intentional about choosing joy (even despite difficult times), and spreading that joy with others.

It was a beautiful sight to see so many people connecting over the common thread of joy. Folks who had never met were cutting a rug on the dance floor together, taking photos and letting the good times roll on a Monday evening – a work and school night.

The guests were intentional about choosing joy in their lives, and that joy was clear and contagious. Even the security guards were smiling and enjoying witnessing the guests fully dive into their joy.

“I cultivate joy by spreading joy. The more you spread, the more it grows, the more it comes back to you,” Tracie Jade said.

Life will always life. Bills must be paid, babies must be fed and other responsibilities will rise throughout the course of life’s ups and downs. To add to personal trials are the world’s challenges – from wars, like between Ukraine and Russia and Israel and Hamas, to mass shootings such as the recent one in a Lewiston, Maine bowling alley where 18 people were tragically killed and 13 others wounded.

However, even in what might feel like the lowest of low times, we must choose just a bit of joy in our lives daily. That intentionality will allow for joy to be a priority in your life, and help you see the sun even in the rain.

Not only will you be doing yourself (and mental health) a favor, but choosing joy in your life, will also empower you to spread joy with others.