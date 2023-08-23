The heart-wrenching play “To Kill a Mockingbird” at the Kennedy Center is based on the novel by Harper Lee published in 1960. The backdrop is set between 1933-1935 in a fictitious town in Alabama. Though this play takes place one summer during the Depression, it was a startling reminder that we still have a long way to go to reach equal justice. There are too many parallels with headlines Americans are confronted with now.

A Black man, Tom Robinson, is arrested for raping a White woman, where little to no investigation is conducted. Tried before a White male jury, Robinson is found guilty and sentenced to 18 years in jail.

He is a single father with two kids and a housekeeper living a very modest life in the Alabama town. His rambunctious kids, daughter Scout and son Jem are smart, curious and know about right and wrong because that is how their father raised them. He listens to his children and answers their questions, sometimes tongue-in-cheek. Another boy, Dill, befriends Scout and Jem. They all become fast buddies, having fun, but also being aware of the trial and lack of fairness that landed on Robinson.

Richard Thomas leads the Kennedy Center cast, and this is his second time in the leading role of Atticus Finch in “To Kill a Mockingbird” at the Kennedy Center.

Believable Cast

Thomas is outstanding as Atticus. He works the delicate balance of helping his children understand the times they live in with a little straight talk, and a few jokes, taking every opportunity to create teachable moments. The children get the same love and understanding from the housekeeper Calpurnia who has been with the family since Atticus’ wife died. Played by Jacqueline Williams, Calpurnia is the added voice of consciousness to give Atticus periodic “reality checks.” The children Maeve Moynihan as Scout, Justin Mark as Jem and Steven Lee Johnson as Dill serve as narrators for this play. Though having dealt with some of life’s harshness, their combination of astuteness with naivety has them blurting out commentary to the audience that we agree with.

Many have seen the award-winning movie “To Kill a Mockingbird,” starring Gregory Peck as Atticus. Those who have seen the movie have a sense of the environment of this Alabama town. There are residents who have good relationships with just about everyone. Then there are some who have very specific negative perceptions about Black people. A criminal lawyer is not what Atticus is, but he is an honest and humane man.

Knowing it will be an uphill battle, he takes Robinson’s case.

The courtroom scenes are riveting. In his closing argument, Atticus delivers a statement like a preacher in the pulpit, “We have to heal the wound, or we’ll never stop bleeding.”That’s the theme of “To Kill a Mockingbird,” and that is the theme of our lives.

This production is at the Kennedy Center until Aug. 27. Even if you have seen the movie, this play is worthy of your attention.

For ticket information, go to kennedy-center.org.