As Miami Art Week 2023 nears, the city transforms into a showcase of modern art, culture, and entertainment.

This weeklong extravaganza, often confused with Art Basel Miami Beach, is in fact a broader occurrence encompassing numerous events across Miami. While Art Basel remains a significant highlight, Miami Art Week offers a more extensive experience, along with an economic boon for the City of Miami, by providing programming for art enthusiasts.

Every December, the art, music, and entertainment industries, and now tech companies and lobbyists, invest heavily to produce Miami events in an effort to generate influence through celebrity and grandeur. During the week, these entities host a diverse array of exhibitions, fairs, and events for their admirers and VIPs. This year, there are a number of events presented by DMV-based entities worth attending.

Miami Art Week Vs. Art Basel Miami Beach:

While Art Basel Miami Beach is a singular, prestigious art fair attracting global attention, Miami Art Week is a city-wide festival featuring numerous events, fairs, and exhibitions. Art Basel is historically the most significant draw, but Miami Art Week transcends a single fair; offering diverse art experiences across various neighborhoods, making it a more inclusive and expansive celebration of art.

Miami Art Week 2023 presents an extraordinary opportunity to experience the soul of Miami’s international art showcase.

From the prestigious galleries showing at Art Basel to the eclectic D.C.-centric programming scattered throughout the city, this week promises to be a memorable journey for attendees.

Upcoming Events:

Tuesday, Dec. 5:

Alcova Club Night with Dezeen at Selina Gold Dust Motel: An evening mingling with art and design aficionados. Find details here.

“CAH ArtWeek 2025 Launch Dinner,” at Red Rooster, 920 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33136, USA.

Wednesday, Dec. 6:

A Guided Tour of Wynwood Walls.

A visit to the Rubell Museum – Get tickets (yes, the sister institution to D.C.’s newest contemporary art museum)

(yes, the sister institution to D.C.’s newest contemporary art museum) The Public Art Reveal at Terminal F – Carnival Cruise Line

“The Recovery Lounge,” hosted by Harry Nuriev, at 1 Hotel South Beach, from 8 p.m.- 10 p.m.

Cocktails And Light Bites, 2341 Collins Avenue Miami Beach. RSVP Directly.

Thursday, Dec. 7:

“The Poetics Of Dimensions,” UBS Art Studio At Art Basel Miami 1901 Convention Center Drive Miami Beach Convention Center Performances by: Brandee Younger & Kittysayword. Light brunch will be served from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.



The Miami Beach Fairs provide a comprehensive art experience along Ocean Drive.

“10 AM Scope Curator’s Brunch,” SCOPE Art Fair 801 OceanDrive, Miami Beach, Florida 33139 (between 8th & 10th Street)

Rococinco: Meet and Greet with Allyson Baker, Ariel Levinson-Waldman, and Robin Nunn, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., to celebrate the newest iteration of Rococinco, a culinary experience celebrating artists by Rococo Art Advisory, alongside Ten To One Rum & Marni. The evening entertainment includes PAMM Presents George Clinton, a fusion of art and music. Register here.

Friday, Dec. 8:

LVMH “ The Future of Business: Emerging Trends inEntrepreneurship,” at 3:30 p.m., 56 NE 40th Street, Miami, Florida

The Future of Business: Emerging Trends inEntrepreneurship,” at 3:30 p.m., 56 NE 40th Street, Miami, Florida Explore North Miami’s Museum of Contemporary Art . Register here .

. Miami Design District

The “Art Basel Miami Beach Edition,” at the Institute of Contemporary Art Miami is the day’s highlight.

Powered by Strativia, Theophilio x Millersroom are throwing a party at The Mondrian South Beach. With a pool floatie installation from Derrick Adams via Balmoré Art, and stylist Marquise Miller’s experiential pop-up, this party will be star-studded and one to surely check out.

Saturday, Dec. 9:

The “Rolling Sea Action Fund Brunch, will take place from Noon to 2 p.m. at D.C.-based developer Don Peebles’ historic Bath Club. Find details here .

. The Bounce Base Party and LVMH: Dynamic Beats sessions at 56 NE 40th Street, Miami, offer unique insights into the intersection of music, culture, and business.

The Yeelen Group’s Back to Black Cocktail invite-only salon-style space offers a relaxed atmosphere for collectors. Those interested in viewing a small group presentation of works over cocktails will enjoy this event, which is hosted by Miami collector Karla Ferguson, model Nadja Soimaud, and Andrea K. Castillo. Invitations may be obtained by contacting the Yeelen Group.

Private Collections to Visit this Week:

De la Cruz Collection: 23 NE 41st Street, Miami, Florida 33137.

The Marguiles Collection at the Warehouse: 591 NW 27th Street Miami, Florida 33127

Rubell Museum: 1100 NW 23rd Street Miami, Florida 33127

El Espacio 23: Jorge M. Perez Collection, 2270 NW 23rd Street, Miami, Florida 33142

Craig Robins Collection: 3841 NE 2nd Avenue, Miami, Florida 33137

Primary: 7410 NW Miami Court Miami, Florida 33150

For a comprehensive understanding of the week’s offerings: explore the Art Week Miami Map; delve into Public Art across Miami through the city’s Art in Public Places program; tap into “ Experience Art Outside, showcasing installations across Miami Beach; and follow @balmore_art on Instagram for live updates.