Departing from the winter chill of D.C., many art enthusiasts arrived in Miami on Monday, Dec. 4, two days prior to the commencement of the prestigious Art Basel. However, this was merely a facet of the grander Miami Art Week, an elaborate presentation of art showcases anchored by Art Basel, but also providing a spotlight on Miami Beach Prism, Untitled Scope, and the emerging NADA fair, weaving together art, entertainment, and technology across South Beach and beyond.

Upon landing at Miami International around noon, the city extended its customary humid welcome. The initial destination was the Mondrian Hotel, setting the stage for an event planned for Thursday.

But the journey was not all business. The Chronicles of Miami opening party at Jungle Plaza, a prominent event in the Design District, awaited. This celebration combined art and music, featuring a special DJ set by Brazilian singer and songwriter Anitta. The presence of artist JR added a distinctive dimension, with his project capturing the diverse essence of Miami across 10 neighborhoods, resulting in the impressive photographic mural, The Chronicles of Miami.

The week began with the Nina Johnson Dinner in Northeast Miami, creating an inviting and intimate environment for art enthusiasts to gather. As midnight approached, the Soho House drew attention, particularly in its back tent area, reflecting the dynamic crowd of Miami Art Week.

The early hours of the next day led to the Alcova Club Night with Dezeen at the iconic 1950s Selena Gold Dust motel. The event featured sound performances curated by Daniel Perlin, offering a rich auditory experience. The day continued with visits to esteemed collections, such as the De La Cruz Museum, and a timely discussion on the future of D.C. arts at Red Rooster in Overtown.

Missing Ernesto Poma’s collection in Key Biscayne was a regrettable clash, but the concurrent dinner with Thelma Golden and the Studio Museum of Harlem offered substantial compensation. The Rubell Museum’s preview night showcased Basel Kincaid’s extraordinary tapestries, concluding the night before Tuesday’s NADA party.

The subsequent days were filled with a plethora of activities: a brunch hosted by Art Noir and UBS, the First Choice VIP Preview of Art Basel Miami Beach, an insightful tour of Wynwood Walls, and a captivating public art event by Carnival Cruise Line. The vibrancy of Miami continued through events at Soho House and other iconic venues, despite some audio disappointments.

The schedule included diverse art fairs, highlighting works by DMV-based artists like Nate Lewis and Charles Mason III with captivating showcases filling the week, culminating in a star-studded Derrick Adams and The OG-hosted event at the historic Bath Club.

As the week neared its end, the LVMH Future of Business panel illuminated discussions on cultural activations and DEI efforts, leading up to a return visit to Art Basel Miami Beach.

The week was a vivid demonstration of the unifying and inspiring power of art, leaving thoughts of a similar spectacle in D.C.

Miami Art Week, with its fusion of artistic marvels and social gatherings, was not merely an event but an immersive experience — one that impresses creative inspiration long after the artworks have been shipped back to their respective homes.