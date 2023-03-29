In partnership with the Anacostia Business Improvement District, the 11th Street Bridge Park has created a temporary mobile pop-up location for east of the river small businesses to vend and receive technical assistance through the Mobile Small Business Kiosk.

The kiosk is designed to provide resources, tools and support for small businesses looking to test their brand and allow consumers to learn about their business in multiple locations during their monthlong tenure.

This program also provides one-on-one kiosk operations assistance, capacity building, and marketing support for pro bono in collaboration with Accenture.

In addition, selected businesses can access the Anacostia BID’s Business Communications Access Portal (BCAP). Plus, participating companies can visit the BCAP resource library and the online help desk and network and share knowledge with other participants.

East of the River entrepreneurs who are interested in the program must apply by March 31 at 5 p.m.

For more information, call 202-897-5060.