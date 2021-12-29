Nearly 450 Marylanders have died from COVID-19 in less than a month, the state reported this week in the first update of its coronavirus death toll since a cyberattack on the health department website weeks ago.

The department had a backlog of unreported data dating back to Dec. 4, when its website experienced a “network security incident” that halted updates for about two weeks.

Though the website hasn’t been fully functional since it was restored last week, it resumed its daily update of the death toll on Tuesday, showing at least 415 related deaths since the cyberattack, WTOP reported.

The website reported an additional 30 deaths Wednesday, bringing the total to 11,467 in the state since the start of the pandemic in early 2020.

The health department will continue to update coronavirus cases on a daily basis “with the exception of previously planned pauses for all COVID data reporting on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 in observance of the holiday,” WTOP reported.