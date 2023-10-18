Students, staff and supporters prayed and walked after a suspect in the mass shooting on the campus of Morgan State University was apprehended, and another was identified. What was planned as a peace walk for Friday, Oct. 13, became a joyous caravan and spirit-lifting session for President David Wilson and the Morgan State University community.

As students, faculty, and members of the Baltimore Police Department walked, others stood on the steps of Morgan’s Holmes Hall and sang a song entitled “Take It To the Lord in Prayer,” before various people spoke.

“This is what this instruction is truly about,” Dr.Wilson said. “We are about growing the future and leading the world… We will not let anyone ever, ever, ever stand in our way.”

Several people such as Morgan State’s Vice President of Student Affairs Kevin Banks, student government leaders, and alumni, including Elijah Mile, spoke to the crowd, encouraging them to continue advocating for the safety of all Marylanders.

“I need you to say ‘Our purpose! Our People,’ because whether we are from up the hill or Cherry Hill or West Baltimore, East Baltimore, South Baltimore, Morgan State, Compton State or Bowie State Our hood, our purpose is our people.”

The Baltimore police announced early Friday, Oct. 13, that a 17-year-old from Washington, D.C was charged the previous day with multiple counts of attempted murder. A second suspect, identified as 18-year-old Jovan Williams, of an undisclosed address, remains at large, police said.

President David Wilson said in a statement that neither the suspect in custody nor Williams were students at the university. The juvenile was taken into custody on Thursday, Oct. 12.

In a statement, police said detectives were able to identify the juvenile suspect through collaboration with D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department and Federal law enforcement agencies, along with video footage obtained from the night of the shooting.

Police said Williams is considered armed and dangerous.

“We will not rest until Williams is in custody,” Baltimore Commissioner Richard Worley said in a statement.

Wilson expressed his gratitude for the efforts of the investigators in a statement released Friday.

“On behalf of the Morgan Community, I extend our gratitude to all the law enforcement involved in making this happen. As a result of their diligent investigative work, a significant break in the case occurred leading to the apprehension of a suspect,” Wilson said.

“Additionally, I offer thanks to Governor Wes Moore and Mayor Brandon Scott for their continued outreach and support throughout this ordeal. I also would like to recognize all of those who showed the courage in coming forward to assist in this investigation by supplying key information leading to the arrest of the suspected assailant.”

Centering Faith in Picking Up the Pieces

During the rally in front of Holmes Hall Bishop Gregory Dennis of Kingdom Worship Center said that he hopes the Morgan State community can come together during this trying time.

“I pray that the assault on this campus helps us to be knitted together instead of torn apart. Guide our spirit souls and body,” Dennis prayed.

“I pray that the students that have been taken home by their parents, that God you guard their heart, guard their parent’s hearts, and when we come back together we will be stronger than ever before.”