MUHAMMAD: White People Want Power, Not Justice

“The United States could be a great land for all human beings,” the great Delta Prophetess Fannie Lou Hamer once said. “Instead [White people are] figuring out what trick they can use next to hold us down a little bit longer. As soon as this country realize that … as soon as the White man realizes that … the quicker this can be a peaceful country,” she said 50-plus years ago. How very true.

Yet, almost one-third of Repugnikkkans think violence may be necessary to solve the problems facing the United States, according to a new national survey by the nonprofit Public Religion Research Institute. The finding is part of PRRI’s 12th annual American Values Survey released Nov. 1 which, among other things, highlights the continued impact of the same falsehoods and conspiracy theories that fueled the violent Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol nearly one year later.

Life’s just not good enough for the official party of White Tribalism. They want to take up arms in order to put the uppity Negroes and Communist traitors back into their places, where they can continue to receive the back-of-the-hand slap to the face that they deserve for not being born a WASP — White Anglo-Saxon Protestant.

The survey was conducted in mid-September through online interviews with a random sample of 2,508 adults living in all 50 states. Nearly one in five, or 18 percent, of overall respondents said they agreed with the statement: “Because things have gotten so far off track, true American patriots may have to resort to violence in order to save our country.” Those agreeing include 30 percent of Republicans, 11 percent of Democrats and 17 percent of independents. This is not a lunatic fringe.

They know exactly what they are doing today. It’s no coincidence that the very people who offered “massive resistance” to Supreme Court-ordered school desegregation more than 60 years ago, who inflicted unspeakable punishment on Black people, it’s no coincidence that now they are dead-set against their grandchildren being taught what they did are the very same people who are fighting mightily to see to it that their grandchildren are not taught about their wicked deeds in schools today. Rhetorically they say they are opposed to teaching “Critical Race Theory,” which is simply true U.S. history.

And with the outcome of the Virginia statewide elections fueling their frenzy, the MAGAs are frothing at the mouth, smelling the blood of weakened Democrats. If they can manage to squeak out legitimate victories over the Dems, they will. If key contests are close enough, they will cheat, manipulate and steal the election. If all else fails, this time their violent uprising plans are more detailed, and the poor, unsuspecting liberals will give them the benefit of the doubt.

In the end, liberals mistakenly believe, these insurrectionists are well-meaning, decent folks like themselves, never realizing until it’s too late that the dystopian nightmare is a real-life dream come true.

Joe Biden represents the liberals’ last best hope — a sort-of straight-talking white dude who can stand up and look the twice-impeached, one-term disaster that is The Donald straight in the eye and be able to not only beat him arm-wrestling, but be able to outwit him in the cold, strategy game that is U.S. politics. That is Biden’s value to the political picture today.

The Donald has pummeled everyone around the GOP into submission, groveling at his feet for the Trump nod. And, after beating his rivals to a pulp with sometimes humiliating personal attacks, he expects those sycophants to fall in line and help him defeat his next opponent — and they do!

But there is one thing that White Americans do not take into account when measuring the days before the total fall of this wicked wilderness, and the continued submissiveness of their victims — justice.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. reminds us of the words of abolitionist Theodore Parker: “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice,” and it’s true. Justice is the leavening agent which eventually rewards our suffering. This wicked society, which is crumbling from within — in which 30 percent believe it’s not white enough, and are willing to accept violence to whip the country into shape — is doomed.

The Greek empire lasted 350 years. The Roman Empire stood for 1,000 years. The Chinese for 2,000 years. And the Egyptian empire lasted 31 centuries, 3,100 years. It’s been a brief 233 years since the U.S. Constitution was adopted — a young, decaying empire, which doesn’t have to be this way.