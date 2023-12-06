Nadine’s Hair Braiding Reaches New Client Base After Going Viral on Social Media

Nadine’s Hair Braiding, located on Bowie’s Old Annapolis Road, has enjoyed newfound support after satisfied customers showed off their braids to their respective social media audiences. Owner Nadine Djuiko, a Cameroonian immigrant, received over 200 phone calls in a single day asking for the “Tik Tok special.”

Now, Nadine’s and the company’s unique model has garnered so many additional customers that the business which originally opened at 8 a.m., now opens at 4 a.m. Some of her recent customers have come from as far away as Delaware, New York and South Carolina. The business is currently using three different storefronts to seat potential clients.

The braiding process can take an entire day, but with Nadine’s, it is only a few hours’ time commitment. By using multiple stylists at a time, the time-intensive process can be made much more convenient and cheaper for customers.

Djuiko wishes to expand the business soon to a larger Bowie establishment where she can seat over 100 customers at a time.

Kyle Scott Wrapping Up Sequel, Plans to Produce New Local TV Series

Kyle Scott, an associate producer on the film “Get Close 2,” has been honing his craft as both an actor and filmmaker for years and is soon planning to produce a new TV series in the DMV area.

“Mr. Lynn, my TV production teacher at DuVal, taught me how to actually study a film, the different techniques being used, different styles from different directors,” said Scott in an interview with The Informer. “And that’s what started it all for me.”

“Get Close 2” stars Jamal Woolard and Markice Moore, reprising their roles from the original film which debuted in March 2023 and has over 100,000 views on YouTube. Woolard is best known for portraying rapper Biggie Smalls in 2009 biopic “Notorious,” while Moore held supporting roles in “ATL,” “Snowfall” and Tyler Perry’s “The Paynes.”

Scott recently directed a commercial for Booksy.Com, an online booking app for stylists, and has a video production company that partners with small businesses to make commercials and advertisements.

Author Kenneth Braswell Premieres Children’s Book at In a Minute Cafe

Largo’s In a Minute Cafe hosted the premiere of Kenneth Braswell’s newest book, “Kwesi and the Ogre: A Friendship Story.”

The book, written for a third to fifth grade audience, is set in Ghana and features a boy named Kwesi who is intrigued by mountains near his coastal home and later meets an ogre named Kayake.

The character of Kwesi is based in part on Braswell’s son BJ as well as a child he met while in Ghana who was zealous in trying to help others– a child that was described as “the ogre of the village,” by a local adult. Braswell, having only heard of ogres as a negative, looked up the term and saw that they were describing his character and personality as unique. He was also intrigued as to whether locals had ever seen the opposite side of the imposing mountains.

Attendee David Miller took to Facebook to say the book is “beautifully illustrated with an amazing storyline.” Braswell sold signed copies during the Largo event and is planning to distribute the book in Ghana.

“My biggest goal is to spread literacy across all skills: reading, farming, construction, and so on,” said Juanita “Busy Bee” Britton, who served as a co-host during the book premiere. “Helping the community to be of service to themselves and others. We need to build things and do things to make people want to move to our village.”

Braswell has previously written over a dozen different books, on topics ranging from fatherhood to faith.

“Kwesi and the Ogre: A Friendship Journey” is available on Amazon.

Laurel Resident Joseph Coffie Hosting Centennial Celebration on Dec. 9

Laurel elder Joseph E. Coffie will be hosting his centennial celebration on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 15421 Old Columbia Pike in Burtonsville. The event is an all-white affair

Some of the health tips he advises are to live a genuine life and treat people right.

“He takes care of himself 100%, eats healthy and only takes blood pressure medication,” said his granddaughter Christina Amihere. “My grandfather’s unwavering prayers, and words of encouragement have been a guiding light in our lives. His steadfast presence, faith, and inspirational words, have profoundly influenced our family, leaving a lasting sense of strength, hope, and faith in us all.”