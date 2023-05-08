Happy National Nurses Week! What an exciting time of the year to highlight the tremendous risks, sacrifices and countless hours of intense care that nurses provide to patients and communities in need.

The celebratory week, started by the American Nurses Association Board of Directors in 1994, was created to honor nurses nationwide for their commitment to serving patients across the United States in their most vulnerable times, while encouraging organizations to highlight nurses, and the incredible impact they have throughout the week of May 6-12.

Lately, the United States is seeing a significant decline among nurses across the country, who, particularly since the unprecedented health pandemic, have found themselves overworked, burnt out, and at times feeling extremely under-appreciated.

According to a November 2022 U.S. News report, since 2016 registered nurses 25 to 34 years old have accounted for the majority of the profession, but between May 2020 and May 2021, numbers in that group declined 5.2%. Accounting for the second-highest group, nurses 35 to 44 years old had an even larger decline of 7.4%.

Be sure to let those nurses in your life know that they are appreciated. Pick up a beautiful flower arrangement, or a kind gift to let the nurses know how much their service truly means to you!