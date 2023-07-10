D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton floated a bill Monday that requires retail establishments to provide people who have medical conditions mandating immediate access to restrooms, such as Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, access to employee-only bathrooms when such places do not have public toilets.

The individual would need to present documentation of the medical condition to retailers and owners of such establishments. The bill has provisions to protect the safety of employees.

“Individuals living with diseases such as Crohn’s and ulcerative colitis often need immediate access to restrooms,” Norton said. “When public restrooms are not available, these individuals should be able to use those reserved for employees.”

Norton also introduced the bill last year. Eighteen states and the District currently have similar legislation.