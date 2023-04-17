D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton on Monday complimented the Biden White House for opposing a House resolution that would, if enacted, nullify the city’s policing reform legislation.

The House is expected to vote on the resolution this week. An email was sent out from Norton’s office on Monday saying the resolution will be considered Wednesday.

Norton said the resolution, and the enactment of the previous disapproval resolution that nullified the city’s revised criminal code, draw attention to the need for the Congress to pass a D.C. statehood bill so that residents can manage the District without federal interference.

“Thank you, President Biden, for today’s SAP opposing the resolution heading to the House floor this week,” Norton said. “Today’s statement reinforces your administration’s opposition to the resolution and reminds us that you are a longstanding supporter of the only permanent protection for D.C. residents’ right to local control of their own local affairs — enacting my D.C. statehood bill. The nearly 700,000 residents of the nation’s capital are fully capable of, governing themselves, and I will continue fighting to defeat this and future disapproval resolutions seeking to override the will of D.C. residents expressed through the District’s own local democratic processes.”