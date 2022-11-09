Consumers in need of health insurance can sign up now on HealthCare.gov. The Biden administration launched the 10th year of Marketplace Open Enrollment this month which runs to Jan. 15, 2023.

Anyone who enrolls by midnight Dec. 15, 2022, can get full-year coverage that starts Jan. 1, 2023. The Administration said thanks to the American Rescue Plan and the Inflation Reduction Act; both signed into law by President Biden, a majority of people continue to have access to affordable premiums that help lower costs for families. In addition, four out of five customers will be able to find plans for $10 or less per month after tax credits.

They added that families who have found employer insurance unaffordable in the past should look at new opportunities for savings on HealthCare.gov.

“Living the life you want with family and friends starts with good health, and that often means having accessible, affordable care. Don’t cheat yourself: check out HealthCare.gov for high-quality care at low costs,” HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said.

“President Biden has tirelessly fought to lower costs and make care more accessible for all Americans. We’re doubling down to reach people where they are and get everyone connected to the care and peace of mind they deserve.”

CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure said the online Marketplace is increasingly easier for consumers to navigate and sign up for coverage along with increased financial assistance made possible due to the Inflation Reduction Act.

A recent report released by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services shows enrollment in health coverage through HealthCare.gov increased among Blacks, Hispanics, American Indians, and Alaska Natives from 2020 to 2022.

Brooks-LaSure said building on last year’s successes, CMS continues its targeted engagement strategy to ensure they reach historically underinsured and uninsured communities and connect people to local help and resources.

“CMS is thrilled that even more families will have access to lower cost, comprehensive coverage through ACA Marketplaces during our tenth Open Enrollment,” Brooks-LaSure said.

“I strongly encourage all those who are in need of health insurance to go to HealthCare.gov or their State-based Marketplaces and explore the variety of quality coverage options.”To find local help from a Navigator or certified application counselor or to be contacted by a Marketplace-registered agent or broker, consumers should go to https://www.healthcare.gov/find-assistance.