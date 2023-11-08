Constellation Theatre keeps its audience curious in its current production, “Orlando.” The play was written by Virginia Woolf, who takes audiences through several centuries to watch the lead character, Orlando, struggle with his/her feelings about love. The play wraps up on Nov. 11 at Constellation, located at 1835 14th Street, NW, Washington, D.C.

Sarah Ruhl adapted the original story by Woolf. Kudos to Director Nick Martin, who assembled a cast that moved through gender roles with steady ease. The cast of five share male and female roles within the timeline. Audiences meet Orlando as a teen boy who becomes a companion to the Queen, who has a difficult time, emotionally, with aging.

Orlando plays along until he finds out what it is like to be with a younger lady. As centuries pass, Orlando encounters men and women who change his self-perception. The audience must ask itself about how women and men are depicted. Is it to teach a lesson about what women must deal with that men do not? It is to understand what the heart really feels. Each audience member must explore their opinion.

Scenic Designer Sarah Beth Hall created a spectacular multi-purpose set within a small space. Mary Myers is the ever-evolving Orlando. Edmèe-Marie Faal is Sasha, Alan Naylor is Queen Elizabeth, Christian Montgomery as Marmaduke, and Arika Thames is Archduchess Harriett are all spectacular.

Bravo for “Orlando!”

For ticket information, go to the Constellation Theatre website https://www.constellationtheatre.org