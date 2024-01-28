Markus Batchelor said he'll run for the Ward 8 D.C. Council seat in the 2024 election. (Courtesy of Batchelor via Flickr)
**FILE** Markus Batchelor (Courtesy of Batchelor via Flickr)

Markus Batchelor, national political director of People for the American Way, discusses the organization’s commitment to safeguarding democracy and individual freedoms in America.

The organization combats authoritarianism and racism, mobilizing various community groups, including Black pastors and young elected officials, to protect voting rights and educate against book bans. 

As election season approaches, Batchelor emphasizes the importance

of understanding the stakes and ensuring voter turnout to prevent Donald Trump’s return to the White House.

He highlights the importance of community engagement and active participation in the political process to protect democracy and the American way.

Denise Rolark Barnes is the publisher and second-generation owner of The Washington Informer, succeeding her father, the late Dr. Calvin W. Rolark, who founded the newspaper in 1964. The Washington...

