Markus Batchelor, national political director of People for the American Way, discusses the organization’s commitment to safeguarding democracy and individual freedoms in America.

The organization combats authoritarianism and racism, mobilizing various community groups, including Black pastors and young elected officials, to protect voting rights and educate against book bans.

As election season approaches, Batchelor emphasizes the importance

of understanding the stakes and ensuring voter turnout to prevent Donald Trump’s return to the White House.

He highlights the importance of community engagement and active participation in the political process to protect democracy and the American way.