Pepco, a D.C.-area utility owned by Exelon, says it has parted from Constellation, a power generation and energy business.

Pepco, Exelon and its sister utilities have unveiled a new look that reflects their evolution in an effort to become more unified and integrated, the company said in a statement Wednesday announcing the move.

Pepco said customers will see new, modern branding including the changed logo on the website, mobile app, social media channels, advertising and business materials.

“We are excited to continue to be part of the Exelon family and remain committed to powering a cleaner and brighter future for our customers and communities,” Tyler Anthony, president and CEO of Pepco Holdings, said in a statement. “Every day, we work to deliver safe, reliable, affordable, and clean benefits of being part of the nation’s premier transmission and distribution utility company.”

Since Pepco joined Exelon in 2016, there have been infrastructure improvements that have produced a 30% decrease in electric outages, the company said, adding that it provided more than $3.2 million in financial assistance for nonprofits and community partners across its service area over the past year.