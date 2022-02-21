Pepco Holdings Inc., is the utility company for D.C. and some of its Maryland suburbs. (Courtesy photo)

Pepco, the utility company for the District and its Maryland suburbs, continues to implement improvements in the reliability of their energy service by modernizing and upgrading the local energy grid against increasingly severe weather, a company news release said on Monday.

The release said for the second consecutive year, Maryland customers experienced the lowest frequency of electric outages in its history. Even when the service was interrupted, crews safely restored power on average in 94 minutes, in its Maryland service area.

In the District, Pepco customers encountered the second lowest frequency of electric outages ever in 2021, just short of the record set the previous year. Even when service was interrupted, crews were able to restore service in 116 minutes, on average.

Pepco has made improvements in light of climate change. The goal is to help customers enjoy reliable energy and to attract businesses, investment, and clean energy to jobs in the Washington region.

“We are committed more than ever to providing the best possible solution for our solutions,” said Tamia Oliver, senior vice president & COO of Pepco Holdings. “This continued improvement in our reliability performance is a testament to the ongoing work and dedication of our employees year-to-year to provide our customers safe and reliable energy service. We will continue modernizing the energy grid across our entire service area through strategic infrastructure upgrades that will help harden the system against severe weather and will further the development and interconnection of clean energy resources.”

