Pepco, the utility company for consumers and business owners for D.C. and parts of Maryland, offers the following tips for keeping energy bills as low as possible as winter sets in:

Check your thermostat-Set thermostat a few degrees lower in the winter if health permits. Two percent of a heating bill is saved for every degree that is lowered.

Unplug your devices. Mobile phones, laptops, and other electronic devices will continue to use energy after they are fully charged.

Install energy-efficient light bulbs.

Check for air leaks. Check the ductwork for air leaks about once a year if you have a forced-air heating system.

Insulate your home. Trap escaping air from windows and doors by using caulking or weather-stripping around leaky areas, installing storm windows in winter, and closing chimney flues.

Adjust hot water heater.

Dust or vacuum radiators.

Maintain home heating equipment. Have your heating equipment serviced periodically by a professional service representative.

Look for ENERGY STAR labels on home appliances, electronics, and other products. These products meet guidelines from the EPA and the U.S. Department of Energy.

Customers can go to pepco.com/EnergyAssistance or call 202-833-7500 to learn more about energy assistance programs and services.