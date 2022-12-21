Pepco, the utility company for consumers and business owners for D.C. and parts of Maryland, offers the following tips for keeping energy bills as low as possible as winter sets in:
- Check your thermostat-Set thermostat a few degrees lower in the winter if health permits. Two percent of a heating bill is saved for every degree that is lowered.
- Unplug your devices. Mobile phones, laptops, and other electronic devices will continue to use energy after they are fully charged.
- Install energy-efficient light bulbs.
- Check for air leaks. Check the ductwork for air leaks about once a year if you have a forced-air heating system.
- Insulate your home. Trap escaping air from windows and doors by using caulking or weather-stripping around leaky areas, installing storm windows in winter, and closing chimney flues.
- Adjust hot water heater.
- Dust or vacuum radiators.
- Maintain home heating equipment. Have your heating equipment serviced periodically by a professional service representative.
- Look for ENERGY STAR labels on home appliances, electronics, and other products. These products meet guidelines from the EPA and the U.S. Department of Energy.
Customers can go to pepco.com/EnergyAssistance or call 202-833-7500 to learn more about energy assistance programs and services.