As Ketanji Brown Jackson begins her first term as the first-ever Black female Supreme Court justice on Monday morning, the Thurgood Marshall Center Trust and The Bar Association of the District of Columbia will mark the historic occasion later in the day with the premiere of a collection of photo essays honoring Jackson.

CeLillianne Green, a poet and lawyer, will unveil her collection, “The Victorious K.B.J., Kentanji Brown Jackson,” at the Trust headquarters in D.C. (1816 12th Street NW) from 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m. The event is open to the public.

Jackson took the judicial oath during a formal investiture ceremony Friday at the Supreme Court building, with President Joe Biden among the attendees. Biden nominated Jackson in February to replace Justice Stephen G. Breyer Jr., who retired over the summer.

Jackson is the first Black woman to take the bench and just the third Black overall, following Thurgood Marshall and Clarence Thomas.