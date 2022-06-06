D.C. has confirmed its first positive orthopoxvirus case, city health officials reported Sunday.

Health department officials said a resident who recently returned from a trip to Europe contracted orthopox, a family of viruses that includes monkeypox. Samples have been sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to further test and confirm whether the resident has monkeypox.

Officials say the person is presently in isolation and doesn’t pose a risk to the public. No additional cases have been detected in the city.

Presently, there are 25 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the U.S.

On May 26, the department issued a Health Notice for District of Columbia Health Care Providers with clinical recommendations and reporting requirements for any suspected cases.

Monkeypox is a rare but potentially serious viral illness that can be transmitted from one person to another through direct contact with body fluids or monkeypox lesions. Transmission can also occur through respiratory droplets from prolonged face-to-face contact and from contaminated materials such as bedding or clothing, but those modes are less common than personal interfacing.

Symptoms of monkeypox include a headache, muscle aches, fever and55 flu-like manifestations followed by a rash or lesion.

The D.C. health department strongly recommends anyone experiencing symptoms contact their health care provider and seek medical attention.