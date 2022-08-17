Less than 12 weeks before the November general election, President Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, are scheduled to attend a rally in Maryland on Thursday, Aug. 25.

As of Monday, Aug. 15, the exact location hasn’t been determined. However, a map on the Democratic National Committee’s website shows the rally could be near Chevy Chase in Montgomery County.

There’s so much at stake in the upcoming election and it’s imperative that we elect Democrats up and down the ballot in November,” according to a committee statement on its website. “Join us and hear directly from Democratic leadership and special guests…”

Maryland sits in a rare position of a highly-publicized general election to replace the term-limited Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.

Six candidates count among those in the race for governor but the two main candidates include Democrat and former nonprofit executive Wes Moore and Republican Del. Dan Cox, the latter of whom has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

Moore, a political novice who received high-profile endorsements from Oprah Winfrey, Spike Lee and top Maryland Democrats, seeks to make history by becoming the state’s first Black governor.

His running mate, former Del. Aruna Miller, would become the state’s first female lieutenant governor and the first of Indian descent.

Although Democrats outnumber Republicans in the state by a ratio of 2-to-1, a Democrat hasn’t been in the governor’s seat since former Gov. Martin O’Malley in January 2015.

Other Democrats on the ballot seek to make history as well.

Rep. Anthony Brown won the Democratic nomination and hopes to become the state’s first Black attorney general. He will face Michael Anthony Peroutka, a Republican who served on the Anne Arundel County Council.

Del. Brooke Lierman of Baltimore City won by nearly 208,000 votes in last month’s primary election to face Harford County Executive Barry Glassman, who ran unopposed as a Republican candidate. If elected, Lierman would become the first woman ever to the position.

The seat became open after Comptroller Peter Franchot decided to run for governor.

A more challenging contest will be in the 1st Congressional District where former Del. Heather Mizeur seeks to unseat Rep. Andy Harris, the state’s only GOP member in the state’s federal delegation.

Harris, who challenged the 2020 presidential election of Biden, seeks a seventh term representing the district with a heavy Republican influence along the Eastern Shore and portions of Baltimore, Carroll and Harford counties.“I am running to defeat a traitor in our nation,” Mizeur said Aug. 1 at a Maryland Democratic Party rally in Silver Spring. She seeks to be the first woman elected in the state’s federal delegation in 15 years since former Rep. Donna Edwards of Prince George’s County.