Prince George’s Goes Pink For Breast Cancer Awareness

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and in Prince George’s, that means the County Executive is teaming up with local healthcare providers to promote wellness and provide information to reduce the dangers of breast cancer.

As she did last year, Jasmine Jones, the CEO of Cherry Blossoms Intimate, hosted the kickoff reception to begin Prince George’s Goes Pink.

“We truly enjoyed kicking off Breast Cancer Awareness Month in Prince George’s County here at Cherry Blossom Intimates. We hosted about 30 women and men who’d been impacted by breast cancer or were advocates for those who have been impacted by the disease. We noshed on delicious bites by Sweet Tooth Bakery, sipped mocktails, and mingled before and after hearing from sponsors and hosts of the upcoming events,” said Jones. “The County Executive’s Office has planned a month filled with programming across the county so there was plenty for guests to learn about.”

Jones encouraged County residents to attend the events throughout the month, and to stay informed on what her Largo-based boutique offers.

“County residents can gain inspiration and information at any of the upcoming events hosted this month, or in-boutique here 365 days a year,” emphasized Jones. “Our mission is to ensure that all women know their normal, perform self checks, and advocate for themselves if something doesn’t feel right.”

Luminis Health Doctors Community Center provided no-cost mammograms and clinical breast screenings at their event on Oct. 6.

“Since Luminis Health’s mission is to enhance the health of the people and communities we serve, our goal is to raise awareness, provide support, and encourage all women to prioritize their breast health,” said Hospital president Deneen Richmond.

Chief of Breast Surgery Regina Hampton emphasized the need for mammograms as the best early detection method.

The hospital received a $1.3 million state grant to provide breast cancer screenings to women in Prince George’s County over a three-year period. In the first year, Luminis Health administered 1,038 no-cost breast cancer screenings for women in the County.

For a full list and more information on Prince George’s Goes Pink visit: princegeorgescountymd.gov.

Health Empowerment Network of Maryland Aims To Expand Telehealth Options

The Health Empowerment Network of Maryland, a 501(c)(3), is aiming to ensure that telehealth options remain available for Marylanders. Their core services include providing in-home or in-vehicle support digitally, connecting consumers with their primary care physician or specialist, assisting consumers in filling out on-line applications for services and resources, and connecting consumers to care coordination companies.

The organization received a Digital Equity grant from the Maryland Statewide Office of Broadband, a command bus courtesy of the Maryland Department of General Services and a special appropriations grant from Prince George’s County Vice Chair Wala Blegay (D, District 6). Washington Gas is in talks to partner with the nonprofit to assist their mission of digital inclusion, according to Manager of Corporate Contributions and Supplier Diversity Tracye Funn.

A press conference to announce the Connected People- Connected Services program was held during the First Annual Health and Fitness Expo at the City of Praise Family Ministries Church. The expo was coordinated by Delegate Joseline Pena Melnyk (D–District 21), who is currently the chair of the Health and Government Operations Committee in the House of Delegates.

Delegate Tiffany Alston (D–District 24), Deputy Director Office of Statewide Broadband Ronnie K. Hammond, Department of General Services Assistant Secretary of External Affairs and former County Councilmember Johnathan Medlock, Bishop Joel R. Peebles, Sr. and Pastor Ylawnda Peebles of City of Praise Family Ministries also attended the press conference to talk about the promise of the organization.

“Initiatives like this are critically important for people in the community who lack digital access to care. I will continue to work hard to bring resources to my district that lift people up and provide them the services they need and deserve,” said Blegay.

The chair of the Health Empowerment Network of Maryland is former Seat Pleasant Mayor Eugene W. Grant.

“During my time as mayor, I was disheartened when the pandemic hit in 2020, and so many of our senior citizens were unable to access services online when the government closed their doors. Digital inequality and limited access hurt so many of the least of our people and we must directly address this problem with an all-inclusive solution leaving no one out,” said Grant.

“We intend to register a minimum of 100 digitally disconnected consumers and support them through telehealth access support, provide digital application assistance, and connect those who want it to a chronic care management company.”

COVID Cases Continuing Across Maryland

As fall gets in full swing, COVID-19 cases in Maryland remain elevated above summer numbers.

On Sept. 11 and Sept. 12, Maryland saw more than 110 cases reported, and most days in September had over 100 reported new cases.

COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death in Maryland in 2021, and the Centers for Disease Control is predicting a moderate COVID wave this winter, expecting a similar number of hospitalizations and cases as last winter.

There were over 200 cases a day reported in Maryland every single day from October 2022 through February of this year, and over 100 cases reported a day every single day from February until early June.

The Biden-Harris Administration announced that four free COVID testing kits will be available for anyone who requests them through a weblink.

For more information, consult the Maryland Department of Health’s webpage on COVID-19.