Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (D) announced Terence Clark as the new acting director for the Department of Corrections on Dec. 14.

Clark has nearly 40 years of experience working in Philadelphia prisons, and served as the deputy commissioner of operations at the Philadelphia Department of Prisons for five years.

“We are excited to welcome Mr. Terence Clark to serve as our new director of our Department of Corrections,” Alsobrooks said. “With his background, knowledge, and expertise, we are confident that he will ensure the overall health, safety, and well-being of individuals housed in the county’s correctional facility. Mr. Clark will also play a critical role in our efforts to improve the lives of returning citizens and ensure that Prince George’s County is a great place for those reentering our community.”