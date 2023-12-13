A Prince George’s County Council bill introduced by Council member Krystal Oriadha (D- District 7) surrounding zoning for dispensaries failed on Nov. 21. The bill would have restricted new dispensaries in Prince George’s County to industrial zones and distance them from schools and day care centers.

Five members voted in favor, two abstained and Council member Wanika Fisher (D– District 2) opposed.

“The industry wanted to say, ‘Trust us and we’ll do right by the community. Allow us to be anywhere.’ And I feel like this was just a moment the community didn’t win,” said Oriadha, who is planning to reintroduce the bill with amendments.

During a hearing on this bill, some Prince George’s residents argued that the economic benefits of dispensaries outweighed the perceived negatives while others cited dispensaries as a community ill similar to liquor stores. In a survey sent out by then-Council Chair Wala Blegay (D-District 6), most residents supported restrictions on where cannabis businesses can be located.

Hope Wiseman, the owner of the Capitol Heights dispensary Mary and Main, said there was no need for additional regulations as the state is already very strict.